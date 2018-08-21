Why Self Love Is an Essential Part of Achieving Your Goals

Keeping negative thoughts at bay is one reward of loving yourself.

August 21, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you don't practice self love, you may invite doubt into your mind and stand in your way when taking new chances. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield offers some tips to pull yourself out of a self-doubting, negative mindset to help you embrace who you truly are.

Practicing gratitude is the first step. One way to do this is to keep a journal to remind yourself what to be grateful for. Celebrate your successes. To do this, you can write down a list of your accomplishments -- big or small -- that you've conquered so far.

You may also want to try practicing daily positive affirmations. By developing a positive mindset and vocalizing what you're best at right now, you'll be able to move closer to your goals.

Finally, Canfield also stresses, do not forget you are 100 percent responsible for the decisions you make in life. The reality is we are all independently in charge of how our life unfolds and it is up to each of us how we plan to shape its course.

Click the video to hear more.

Related: How to Find a Gratifying Balance Between Your Work and Home Life

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.