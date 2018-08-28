This Unlikely VC Has Invested $4 Million in Underrepresented Founders

Women, people of color and LGBTQ founders receive less than 10 percent of venture capital. Arlan Hamilton is changing that.

August 28, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Known as a “mad scientist” to her friends and family and an outsider to many Silicon Valley venture capitalists, Arlan Hamilton doesn’t fit any mold. And that’s exactly what makes her brilliant.

Hamilton never expected to become the founder of a serious VC firm, but just a few years after leaving a small Texas town with a tenuous bank balance, she has done just that. Today, Hamilton’s Backstage Capital has invested more than $4 million in 100 companies led by women, people of color and LGBTQ founders and is currently raising a $36 million fund to invest in black female founders.

In this candid episode of Role Breakers, Hamilton dishes about getting legendary VC Marc Andreesson to invest from a tweet, why she couldn’t live without General Hospital and Candy Crush and what song psyched her up to keep going during the early days of Backstage.

Alice's best resources on managing workplace bias available here.