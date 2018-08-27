Finally Start Adding Pages to Your Book With These Simple Tips

With an outline to guide you, you're off to the races.

August 27, 2018

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner, Brian Tracy breaks down how to start writing a book by setting goals -- many of which revolve around your audience's personality and background. Start by determining for whom your book is intended. By determining your audience's motivation, you can start to refine your writing to make it uniquely compelling.

Similar to your reader's motivation is your reader's background and experiences. You can consider both when forming the premise of your book. If your audience has consistently struggled with weight loss and smoking habits, you can incorporate these needs into your writing.

Finally, Tracy recommends coming up with a few core ideas around which your book can revolve. From this initial concept, you can outline more details and develop a fully-formed story.

And if you're not completely committed to your book's concept -- consider waiting until you are. Publishers often expend $10,000 to $50,000 to bring a book to publication. So, make sure you've formed your book's ideas clearly and narrowed down your intended audience before you go for publication.

