60-Second Video: Samsung Folds, Musk Is Out, and Alexa Talks Turkey
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
1 min read
- Samsung is going on a bender! After weeks of teasing, the South Korean tech giant finally showed off its “Infinity Flex Display” foldable smartphone, which converts from handset to mini tablet through the use of two distinct displays. Launch date and pricing have yet to be announced.
- Tesla has named Robyn Denholm, CFO of Australian telecom company Telstra, to replace Elon Musk as chairman. As part of his settlement with the SEC over tweets about taking Tesla private, Musk had agreed to step down from his post. There is no word as of yet about Denholm’s doobie-smoking skills.
- Ready to talk turkey? In a Butterball breakthrough that tech-savvy chefs are sure to gobble up, Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa will now be able to guide you through that most challenging of tasks -- preparing the perfect bird for your Thanksgiving dinner.
