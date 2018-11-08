3 Things To Know

60-Second Video: Samsung Folds, Musk Is Out, and Alexa Talks Turkey

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director
1 min read
  • Samsung is going on a bender! After weeks of teasing, the South Korean tech giant finally showed off its “Infinity Flex Display” foldable smartphone, which converts from handset to mini tablet through the use of two distinct displays. Launch date and pricing have yet to be announced.
  • Tesla has named Robyn Denholm, CFO of Australian telecom company Telstra, to replace Elon Musk as chairman. As part of his settlement with the SEC over tweets about taking Tesla private, Musk had agreed to step down from his post. There is no word as of yet about Denholm’s doobie-smoking skills.
  • Ready to talk turkey? In a Butterball breakthrough that tech-savvy chefs are sure to gobble up, Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa will now be able to guide you through that most challenging of tasks -- preparing the perfect bird for your Thanksgiving dinner.

Watch the previous 3 Things to Know video: Who Made History Last Night?

 

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Join us on Nov. 16 in Brooklyn, NY, to learn from legends like Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, pitch our editors, meet with investors, and potentially walk away with funding!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3 Things To Know

60-Second Video: Who Made History Last Night?

3 Things To Know

60-Second Video: Amazon Can't Choose Just One

3 Things To Know

60-Second Video: Tech CEOs Lose $61 Billion