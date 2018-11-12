Motivation

The One Question Super Bowl Star and Serial Entrepreneur Rod Smith Uses to Create His Success

'You'll be amazed at what will happen to you when you ask the right questions.'
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur Network Partner
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Emily Richett sits down with Rod Smith, a two-time Super Bowl star turned bestselling author and serial entrepreneur, before he presented a keynote at the Entrepreneur's Organization of West Michigan

He shares powerful insights about his childhood growing up in the projects, to finding success on and off the field. 

Growing up poor, he was surrounded by a lack of mentality in life. He says he was able to overcome it and it all boiled down to asking himself one question, over and over again. 

Smith says, "I would ask myself, how did I get here? You'll be amazed at what will happen to you when you ask the right questions."  He continues, "I took the word dreaming, and each one of those letters is a chapter [in my book]. You have to have something that gets you waking up without the alarm clock."

Get more inspiration from Rod Smith in his book The Rod Effect, and stay tuned for the full interview next week.

Related: This Mom Couldn't Find a Sports Bra That Does What It's Supposed To. So, She Invented One.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon FireRokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Join us on Nov. 16 in Brooklyn, NY, to learn from legends like Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, pitch our editors, meet with investors, and potentially walk away with funding!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Motivation

The One Promise Entrepreneurs Should Make to Themselves Before They Start a Business

Motivation

Here's How to Get Excited Again When You're Bored With Your Business

Motivation

The 4 Mindsets That Allowed This Finance Entrepreneur to Make 6 Figures in 15 Years