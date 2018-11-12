The One Question Super Bowl Star and Serial Entrepreneur Rod Smith Uses to Create His Success

'You'll be amazed at what will happen to you when you ask the right questions.'

November 12, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Emily Richett sits down with Rod Smith, a two-time Super Bowl star turned bestselling author and serial entrepreneur, before he presented a keynote at the Entrepreneur's Organization of West Michigan.

He shares powerful insights about his childhood growing up in the projects, to finding success on and off the field.

Growing up poor, he was surrounded by a lack of mentality in life. He says he was able to overcome it and it all boiled down to asking himself one question, over and over again.

Smith says, "I would ask myself, how did I get here? You'll be amazed at what will happen to you when you ask the right questions." He continues, "I took the word dreaming, and each one of those letters is a chapter [in my book]. You have to have something that gets you waking up without the alarm clock."

Get more inspiration from Rod Smith in his book The Rod Effect, and stay tuned for the full interview next week.

Related: This Mom Couldn't Find a Sports Bra That Does What It's Supposed To. So, She Invented One.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.