How 2 Entrepreneurs Are Helping Brands Make Millions

Gwen Wunderlich and Dara Kaplan share how their new podcast is motivating entrepreneurs to make a mindset shift to make more money.

Throughout their 20-plus year careers as publicists and branding experts, Gwen Wunderlich and Dara Kaplan have launched hundreds of brands. Some from the ground up, some established and some they have completely reinvented. Founders of the Manhattan-based PR firm Wunderlich Kaplan Communications and creators of Pretty Electric, a hilarious new podcast on female entrepreneurship, business and beyond, they have mastered how to create that "it factor," or as they say, "the electricity" needed to be successful in business and in life.

Today, this duo is dedicated to helping women reinvent themselves and inspiring them to rediscover their own spark. You may recognize these two from headlines back in 2016 when they created The Enternship, a globally recognized program that helped women over 40 get back into the workforce or start their own businesses. Building on the success of The Enternship program, these co-founders have launched a podcast with noteworthy discussions on everything from female entrepreneurship to business advice and to up to the minute pop culture.

