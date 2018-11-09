Branding

How 2 Entrepreneurs Are Helping Brands Make Millions

Gwen Wunderlich and Dara Kaplan share how their new podcast is motivating entrepreneurs to make a mindset shift to make more money.
VIP Contributor
Founder of JaboTV, Media Personality, Keynote Speaker and Consultant
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Throughout their 20-plus year careers as publicists and branding experts, Gwen Wunderlich and Dara Kaplan have launched hundreds of brands. Some from the ground up, some established and some they have completely reinvented. Founders of the Manhattan-based PR firm Wunderlich Kaplan Communications and creators of Pretty Electric, a hilarious new podcast on female entrepreneurship, business and beyond, they have mastered how to create that "it factor," or as they say, "the electricity" needed to be successful in business and in life.

Today, this duo is dedicated to helping women reinvent themselves and inspiring them to rediscover their own spark. You may recognize these two from headlines back in 2016 when they created The Enternship, a globally recognized program that helped women over 40 get back into the workforce or start their own businesses. Building on the success of The Enternship program, these co-founders have launched a podcast with noteworthy discussions on everything from female entrepreneurship to business advice and to up to the minute pop culture. 

Related: How to Be the Star of Your Own Life in Today's Social Media Frenzy

Watch more videos from Jessica Abo on her YouTube channel here.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Join us on Nov. 16 in Brooklyn, NY, to learn from legends like Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, pitch our editors, meet with investors, and potentially walk away with funding!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Branding

Next-Level Marketing Lessons From Kendrick Lamar

Branding

The First Thing You Should Do When Building Your Brand (Hint: It Isn't Pick Out a Logo)

4 Effective Ways to Build a Standout Cannabis Brand