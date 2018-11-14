An Unconventional Idea Forced This Startup to Make Its Own Rules

Dennon Oosterman talks about how his eco-friendly company had to adapt to a new landscape.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner, MaRS Discovery District talks with the founder of a green, 3D-printing company which overhauled its operations after realizing the novelty of its idea.

After using a 3D printer in school, Dennon Oosterman -- co-founder and CEO of Redetech -- wanted to consider how to not only reuse recyclable materials but also combine them with 3D printing. At one point for the small company, when things were especially hitting a wall with new international regulations, the team collectively made the decision to take to the beach and take a break.

For Oosterman, the transition came when the company decided to bring its manufacturing inside the walls of its office in Ontario, Canada.

Click the video to hear more MaRS Discovery District's interview with Oosterman.

