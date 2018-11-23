Real Estate

Thinking of Buying Property? Here's Why Continuing to Rent May Be Your Smartest Choice.

Though it can be costly paying a set fee, renting can have its advantages.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're on the fence about switching over from renting your current home to buying a place, Phil Town has some tips that could sway you.

The Entrepreneur Network partner points out that though renting may feel like a source that is eating up your money each month, it can in fact be more desirable than buying property. Here are a few reasons why:

1. Buying property may not be as wonderful an investment as it is often believed. In fact, property does not neccessarily translate to more revenue even if you are doing something like flipping houses.

2. If you are renting, you can use the money you would have leftover to invest in the stock market. 

3. If you are renting you can watch the market's fluctuations. The up and down nature of the market can help you pick the right time to invest in property. 

Click the video to hear more about the benefits of renting over owning property.

