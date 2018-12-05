How to Collaborate With Difficult People and New York City Rideshare App Drivers Get a Raise (60-Second Video)
1. Drivers for ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft will be guaranteed a minimum pay of about $17 an hour in New York City, thanks to a Tuesday vote by the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission. The Commission says the new rule should raise the average pay for over 77,000 drivers by about $9,600 a year with "minimal effect on passengers." Ride-sharing companies, on the other hand, say it could lead to an increase in rates for riders.
2. Collaborating with people you may not actually like is a learned skill, and Harvard Business Review has tips. Remind yourself there's potential value in every interaction, so take a look at the tension and how your reaction may be exacerbating it. You can even open up the issue to the other person by saying something like, “I don’t feel like we are working together as effectively as we could. What do you think?"
3. Finally, in a new Wall Street Journal profile, GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow said she'd love to meet with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to ask him business questions -- but that he won't respond to her emails.