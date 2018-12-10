Books

The Stress-Free Process of Publishing an Amazon Ebook

Your ebook could be making sales earlier than later with these tips.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're considering publishing an ebook on Amazon, you may be surprised that Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy was able to publish an ebook in under an hour.

To start publishing, be selective about the topic of your book. It is a good idea to choose a topic you are passionate about. Make sure to also create an outline for the ebook. An outline can help to keep the book moving, including developing an interesting introduction that can lead the rest of the book.

From there, you need to start writing the book. So, this is the time to put your nose to the grindstone and churn out the meaty parts of your book. Tracy recommends using simple and clear language. After completing the informational material for your book, it's time to start taking a look at design. The cover design of your book is also important to how well your ebook will sell on the marketplace. Once you have completed the content and packaging of your ebook, look to categorize your book correctly. Finally, build a landing page that will make your ebook easy to find for your ideal audience. 

From there, it's time to sit back and see how well your book sells. Click the video to hear the step-by-step for writing and promoting an ebook.

Related: Discover Your Purpose in Life By Honestly Answering These Questions

