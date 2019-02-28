Why Sheer Energy Can Be the Most Important Asset for Young Entrepreneurs

If you are a young entrepreneur, one of your most important assets may be your natural enthusiasm.

How can consistent energy and inner drive shape your efforts as an entrepreneurship? Entrepreneur Network partner Peter Voogd attempts to to answer this question in his latest video.

Voogd talks about energy as an integral ingredient of entrepreneurship. Voogd talks about how when he was younger, his competitive advantage was having the energy and enthusiasm of being young. Voogd talks about energy giving him the motivation to get more done, which as an entrepreneur early in his career recognized as something that could take him a step above.

To accomplish bigger goals in a faster amount of time, consider looking at what advantages are afforded you at every stage of your career -- especially how your level of energy can afford motivation.

Click the video to hear more.

