Personal Development

Which Is More Important for Success: EQ or IQ?

Though a high IQ may give you a natural advantage, a high EQ may push you over the top for true achievement.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield explains how your intelligence quotient (IQ) and emotional quotient (EQ) affect your ability to achieve success.

An IQ test measures raw processing power, but an EQ measures your ability to manage relationships, self-awareness and self-regulation.

People with higher EQs are able to leverage their social prowess and leadership skills to find success -- perhaps even more than their high-IQ counterparts.

Canfield notes that being smart is not congruent with being successful. It's also important to keep in mind that EQ and IQ are not the only determinants of success. Canfield points out that we are all complex beings who each have our own unique abilities to achieve success. 

Click the video to hear more about the influence of IQs and EQs on success.

The Key to Fulfilling All Your Goals Is Fear

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

