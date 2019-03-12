Which Is More Important for Success: EQ or IQ?

Though a high IQ may give you a natural advantage, a high EQ may push you over the top for true achievement.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield explains how your intelligence quotient (IQ) and emotional quotient (EQ) affect your ability to achieve success.

An IQ test measures raw processing power, but an EQ measures your ability to manage relationships, self-awareness and self-regulation.

People with higher EQs are able to leverage their social prowess and leadership skills to find success -- perhaps even more than their high-IQ counterparts.

Canfield notes that being smart is not congruent with being successful. It's also important to keep in mind that EQ and IQ are not the only determinants of success. Canfield points out that we are all complex beings who each have our own unique abilities to achieve success.

Click the video to hear more about the influence of IQs and EQs on success.

