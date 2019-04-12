My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3 Things To Know

Start a Franchise for Less Than $10,000 (60-Second Video)

Get started without breaking the bank.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Journalist
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Starting a business can be expensive and risky, but it doesn't have to be. Owning a franchise provides a proven business model, a built-in brand and corporate support. Here are three you can start for less than $10,000.

  1. Dream Vacations: Based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., this franchise deals in travel packages such as hotels, tours, travel protection and more. The initial investment can be as low as $3,500.
  2. Buildingstars International: This commercial cleaning company has regional offices in Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, New York and many other cities. Services include carpet and floor care, as well as green cleaning and consulting. Initial investment: $2,245.
  3. Town Money Saver: This monthly direct-mail company distributes advertisements to homes and businesses. The initial investment can start at $5,700.

Watch the next 3 Things to Know video

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur