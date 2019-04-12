Start a Franchise for Less Than $10,000 (60-Second Video)

Get started without breaking the bank.

Starting a business can be expensive and risky, but it doesn't have to be. Owning a franchise provides a proven business model, a built-in brand and corporate support. Here are three you can start for less than $10,000.

Dream Vacations: Based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., this franchise deals in travel packages such as hotels, tours, travel protection and more. The initial investment can be as low as $3,500. Buildingstars International: This commercial cleaning company has regional offices in Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, New York and many other cities. Services include carpet and floor care, as well as green cleaning and consulting. Initial investment: $2,245. Town Money Saver: This monthly direct-mail company distributes advertisements to homes and businesses. The initial investment can start at $5,700.

