Recruiting Top Talent and Taking Emotions Out of Important Situations

March 19, 2019 2 min read

Empowered Staffing, a recruiting agency based in Evanston, is driven to efficiently re-create the way employers find top talent while also helping professionals find the right company that would grant them long-term job satisfaction and career advancement. Daniel Miller, co-founder and VP of recruiting, has played an essential part in the company’s growth since its beginning of operations in 2012.

Miller's objective is to locate individuals with unique and discernible talents whose skills will be recognized by those looking to improve or grow their business. Miller expanded his operations nationwide and established positive working relationships with a wide array of clients ranging from startups to global enterprises. Learn more about Miller and Empowered Staffing in the full video above.

