Booking a Flight? Here Are 3 Ways to Save. (60-Second Video)

Subscribe to deal newsletters like Scott's Cheap Flights, Secret Flying, and HolidayPirates. Experts we've talked to say Google Flights is the best search tool for comparing airfare. If you're not sure where you're headed, take advantage of the world map tool and virtually move around to check prices in different areas.
Airlines typically have planned price hikes 30 days out, 21 days out, 14 days out, seven days out, three days out and day-of -- so do everything you can to buy ahead of that 30-day mark. There's also such a thing as booking too early. You probably won't find deals if you try to book more than 150 days before takeoff, according to research from Hopper, an airfare forecast app.
If you find an amazing deal, consider jumping on it immediately and making your final decision afterward. "Sleeping on" a purchase can be a smart move, but in this case, U.S. law stipulates that for 24 hours after purchase, you can cancel any flight ticket booked directly with an airline with no penalty. (The only exception is if it’s about a week before departure -- for that, you have to check with the airline.)
