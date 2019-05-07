My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3 Things To Know

Booking a Flight? Here Are 3 Ways to Save. (60-Second Video)

There is such a thing as booking too early -- you probably won't find deals if you try to book more than 150 days before takeoff.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
2 min read
  • Subscribe to deal newsletters like Scott's Cheap Flights, Secret Flying, and HolidayPirates. Experts we've talked to say Google Flights is the best search tool for comparing airfare. If you're not sure where you're headed, take advantage of the world map tool and virtually move around to check prices in different areas. 
  • Airlines typically have planned price hikes 30 days out, 21 days out, 14 days out, seven days out, three days out and day-of -- so do everything you can to buy ahead of that 30-day mark. There's also such a thing as booking too early. You probably won't find deals if you try to book more than 150 days before takeoff, according to research from Hopper, an airfare forecast app. 
  • If you find an amazing deal, consider jumping on it immediately and making your final decision afterward. "Sleeping on" a purchase can be a smart move, but in this case, U.S. law stipulates that for 24 hours after purchase, you can cancel any flight ticket booked directly with an airline with no penalty. (The only exception is if it’s about a week before departure -- for that, you have to check with the airline.) 

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur