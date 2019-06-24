My Queue

What Budding Entrepreneurs Can Learn From a Nonprofit Helping Incarcerated Adults Re-Enter the Workforce

Making mistakes is part of establishing a better business venture.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with Shaka Senghorn, the Executive Director of the Anti-Recidivism Coalition. Senghorn's team concentrates on helping people who have served time in jail re-enter the workforce.

Senghorn believes that if you treat people with respect, they can easily maintain their freedom. The members of the Coalition, who are currently or were formerly incarcerated, are now able to give back to society as regular employees, life coaches and mentors.  

Racial barriers and gender barriers do not stand in the way of the organization's work. The diverse workforce also leads to a freer transfer of ideas and more collaboration, which Senghorn believes if the larger population could replicate, society would be a better place. 

Senghorn's advice for budding entrepreneurs is to embrace failure. Continue to learn from the mistakes you make and study those great leaders who encountered failures repeatedly along their journeys to acheievement. Your best path to progress is dependent on your ability to recover from failures, while the worst is to give up completely.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

