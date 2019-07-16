My Queue

Time Management

The Importance of Work-Life Balance and How to Achieve It

Jack Canfield shares a few tips on how to divvy up your time between work and recreational pursuits.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's difficult to achieve work-life balance, especially now that technology has created a constant stream of potential distractions. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield lays out a few tactics to manage your time better, so you have time for social and recreational activities.

To establish recreational time and achieve work-life balance, Canfield recommends dividing your time into three categories: focus days, buffer days and free days. Examples of Canfield's focus day activities include speaking at events and recording podcasts.

Canfield's second tip is to have clear boundaries in your resposibilities. Try to look past all those forces in your life pulling you in different directions, and instead, concentrate on the tasks you need to get completed. 

Finally, don't forget to take that vacation time. Avoid burning the candle from both ends by actively setting aside time to indulge in days where you can relax and reboot. 

Click the video to hear more.

