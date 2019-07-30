How the Law of Attraction Can Help You Pinpoint What You Want

Learn how the principle can be used for both chasing your goals and putting them off.

July 30, 2019

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield describes myths about the Law of Attraction that will keep you from living life to the fullest.

For example, thinking about doing something is not enough. Keeping your goals top-of-mind and maintaining a positive attitude is one part of the Law of Attraction, but the first real step of meeting any goals is deciding what you really want and going for it.

The second myth is that it takes a lot of time and work to make the Law of Attraction work. Many people put off the necessary efforts by convincing themselves that they are already doing the most they can.

The third myth is that many people believe that the Law of Attraction is reflective of some new-age line of thought, when it has deep roots in religion and even Newton's Law of Gravity.

