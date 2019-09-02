This Entrepreneur Unlocked the Simple Secret to Scaling Your Business

Your authentic self is actually the most valuable resource in business.

September 2, 2019

In this interview at the annual Funnel Hacking Live Conference hosted by ClickFunnels, Emily Richett talks to Nicholas Bayerle, CEO of Billion Dollar Body, about leveraging your most valuable resource in business: your authentic self.

Bayerle’s journey to authenticity and success was triggered by a tragic moment in his life.

At 60 pounds overweight, he was insecure and withdrawn. When he learned that one of his friends had taken her own life, he wondered how things might have been different if he hadn’t been too self-conscious to reach out to her.

That was when he realized there was an issue with his overall health. Bayerle then set out to work on his fitness and reprioritize his life. Now, he runs a business helping other men overcome similar struggles and find both health and success in their own businesses. In his own words, he teaches them “how to turn the mess into the message” as he did.

Sharing his “mess” helped him scale his business from just a few thousand in sales a month to tens of thousands.

“I remember the first time I got to share my message in front of 40 people ... I said, ‘I don't care what people think about me anymore, I'm going to just share my story.’ I talked about my dad and why I gained weight, and all these different things. I ended up bawling my eyes out. Didn't even get to talk about my product or service or anything.”

After sharing his story with his 40-person audience, he says, “We left that event, and people connected with us. They knew, liked and trusted us and knew that I had felt the same way that they felt. We ended up doing $22,000 that month.”

The experience taught him that the things he'd fear others would reject were exactly what resonated with his audience.

"You have to attract people by being yourself," Bayerle says. "How do you keep them? By being yourself.”