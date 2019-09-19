3 Essential Books to Improve Leadership Skills

If you want to lead more effectively, consider burying your nose in one of these books.

2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Kate Volman discusses some of her favorite books that inspire her to lead and laser-focus a path to success. If you manage a team you will enjoy these selections from Volman.

Volman's first recommended book, Who by George Smart and Randy Street, talks about the hiring process. The authors point out that many companies make hiring mistakes because they lack an organized series of steps. Some tips to improve the hiring process include finding the right recruiters and then refining your interview strategy.

Next up, Volman recommends The Culture Solution by Matthew Kelly. Kelly discusses the process of getting the most out of your workplace goals by running through a list of tried-and-true methods.

Click the video to hear more of Volman's recommendations.

