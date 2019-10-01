Personal Improvement

The Weather Channel's Editor-in-Chief Offers Advice to Aspiring Journalists

Check out Greg Gilderman's two keys for self-improvement.
Guest Writer
Co-founder of Storyhunter, Award-Winning Journalist and Filmmaker
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this edition of The Rough Cut, Storyhunter co-founder Alex Ragir stops by The Weather Channel’s office in Manhattan, to speak with Greg Gilderman, Global Head of Video and Editor-in-Chief. 

Last year, The Weather Channel Digital, Telemundo and Efran Films received a News and Documentary Emmy award for their digital documentary, The Source: The Human Cost Hidden Within a Cup of Coffee. They're nominated again this year for their use of Immersive Mixed Reality to show the dangers of tornadoes.

Gilderman offered two pieces of advice that apply to people of all disciplines: consistently hone your craft and maintain your values.

