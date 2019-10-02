Celebrities

What Drives Nick Cannon to Chase His Aspirations

The television host and entrepreneur shares some tips from his business and life experiences.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with businessman, television host and music artist Nick Cannon. Cannon places value in having passion for all of his different roles. For Cannon, passion is the secret to maintaining perseverance and enthusiasm to meet his ambitions. 

Click the video to hear more from Business Rockstars and Nick Cannon.

