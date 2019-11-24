How This NFL Wide Receiver Catches the Opportunities That Come His Way

Marvin Jones Jr., wide receiver for the Detroit Lions, shares the lessons he's learned about investing in his community.

November 24, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Marvin Jones Jr., the record-breaking wide receiver for the Detroit Lions, talks about how his parents and his time at the University of California, Berkeley, informed his desire to give back, as well as some of his thoughts on his current and future investment goals.

Jones Jr. and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss the importance of finding the right times to say no, how to effectively balance family and career, and finding people with a great heart. The pair also chat about the Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise that Jones Jr. owns with his wife and why commercial real estate investing is next on his to-do list.

