Sports

How This NFL Wide Receiver Catches the Opportunities That Come His Way

Marvin Jones Jr., wide receiver for the Detroit Lions, shares the lessons he's learned about investing in his community.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Marvin Jones Jr., the record-breaking wide receiver for the Detroit Lions, talks about how his parents and his time at the University of California, Berkeley, informed his desire to give back, as well as some of his thoughts on his current and future investment goals.

Jones Jr. and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss the importance of finding the right times to say no, how to effectively balance family and career, and finding people with a great heart. The pair also chat about the Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise that Jones Jr. owns with his wife and why commercial real estate investing is next on his to-do list.

Related: How One of the Phoenix Suns Owners Turns Crisis Into Success

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur