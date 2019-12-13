Investments

How Your Investments Can Change the World If You Truly Care About Them

Put your money where your values are.
According to Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town, it is possible to make a difference in the world, especially by how you invest and spend your money. 

  1. Vote your values with your money. When you invest your money in a company, you are essentially helping a company spread its influence and message. A company's success and ability to stay in business is reliant on its stock price. The money you invest is a reflection of the goals and values that are important to you. 
  2. Be proud of the stocks you buy. Many people only think of their investments as a means to earn a return. In reality, your money is an extension of you and the causes you believe in in the world. As a beginner or small investor, investing with values in mind can make a noticeable difference. An interesting fact: Small investors make up 85 percent of the stock market.
  3. Remember that investing has the power to change the world. Town points out the stock market is a definitive force to the events of the world. There are companies, right now, who are changing the world.

Click the video to hear more. 

