How Your Investments Can Change the World If You Truly Care About Them

December 13, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

According to Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town, it is possible to make a difference in the world, especially by how you invest and spend your money.

Vote your values with your money. When you invest your money in a company, you are essentially helping a company spread its influence and message. A company's success and ability to stay in business is reliant on its stock price. The money you invest is a reflection of the goals and values that are important to you. Be proud of the stocks you buy. Many people only think of their investments as a means to earn a return. In reality, your money is an extension of you and the causes you believe in in the world. As a beginner or small investor, investing with values in mind can make a noticeable difference. An interesting fact: Small investors make up 85 percent of the stock market. Remember that investing has the power to change the world. Town points out the stock market is a definitive force to the events of the world. There are companies, right now, who are changing the world.

