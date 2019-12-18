Why a Blank Page Is an Incredible (Not Intimidating) Opportunity

Focus on the potential of each new project, rather than your fear.

December 18, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How can you overcome the blank-page blues? In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner and The Ambitious Life host and creator Greg Rollet knows how intimidating it is to start a new project from scratch. However, Rollett says you should try to simply start creating instead of focusing on the daunting blankness in front of you.

Rollett talks about immersing himself in a particular line of work, whether personal or professional, when he is looking to be inspired. In order to keep all these moments together, Rollett recommends creating a catalog of ideas within a notes tool. That way, when you're evaluating your ideas, you can easily find them all in one place. Rollett believes if you are able to jot down these ideas early, your mind will also be actively contemplating ways to execute them in the time after. All you have to do is start exploring and opening yourself up to inspiration.

Click the video to hear more from Greg Rollett.

