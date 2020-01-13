Starting a Business

How This Entrepreneur Scaled His Business With Purpose

Urgency helped this entrepreneur rid himself of paralyzing self-doubt.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

"It's not just trying to just throw a bunch of darts at the wall," says Anthony Morrison, an e-commerce entrepreneur who teaches people how to build businesses online. "It's going in with a purpose. It's intention … find what it is that you want to do and then stick to it."

In this interview at ClickFunnels’ Funnel Hacking Live conference, Emily Richett talks to Anthony Morrison to learn his best advice for building a successful online business.

Find your reason for starting

Morrison started his business to help his parents after they lost their life savings in the stock market.  Since he had no option but to succeed, he overcame every hurdle and roadblock he encountered along the way to growing a multi-million-dollar business.

“I started my first business with a real purpose," says Morrison. "Literally, it was to pay my parents' house payments, to keep them in their home. So, I never looked at, ‘What if it doesn't work?’ I just looked at, ‘It has to work.’”

He says having a purpose that you care about will prevent fear from getting in the way of success.

“I really believe that a lot of people, when they try to start anything in life that they are not familiar with and they haven't done, the fear is what holds them back, keeps them from ever getting started. And if you never get started, you never even have a chance.”

Find what works and stick with it

Rather than throwing a handful of darts at a wall and hoping one will stick, Morrison says that entrepreneurs should find what resonates with their mission and stick with it.

Morrison advises entrepreneurs to cut out the noise and distractions and simply hone in on their niche and grow their businesses.

