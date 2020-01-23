Success Habits That Will Launch You Closer to Your Goals

Set yourself straight using these techniques.

January 23, 2020

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mike Phillips discusses a few life-changing habits that lead to success. Start by asking yourself two questions:

What am I willing to do? What am I willing to give up?

From there, you can take decisive action. Your level of enthusiasm will increase over time to achieve success. Your excitement will then spur more action in a cycle that will help you build momentum. Then it's all about repetition. Your personality will become more stable and thus increasingly more adept at repeating the same action over and over. As the popular adage goes, repetition is the mother of skill.

