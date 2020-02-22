Entrepreneurship

A Surgical Approach to Entrepreneurship

Toby Cosgrove, former President and CEO of the Cleveland Clinic, talks about the learning curve of going from the operating room to running hospital operations.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Toby Cosgrove, former president and CEO of the Cleveland Clinic, shares his thoughts on the challenges of leading a hospital from the viewpoint of a surgeon and how his dyslexia brought him a unique perspective on life and business.

Cosgrove and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss a variety of topics including how Toby’s wealth of experience in the operating room aided his transition to CEO of the Cleveland Clinic and why he had to re-educate himself on the ins-and-outs of running business operations. The pair converse about how Cosgrove discovered that he has dyslexia and why he views the learning disability as one of his gifts. 

