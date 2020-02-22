A Surgical Approach to Entrepreneurship
Toby Cosgrove, former president and CEO of the Cleveland Clinic, shares his thoughts on the challenges of leading a hospital from the viewpoint of a surgeon and how his dyslexia brought him a unique perspective on life and business.
Cosgrove and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss a variety of topics including how Toby’s wealth of experience in the operating room aided his transition to CEO of the Cleveland Clinic and why he had to re-educate himself on the ins-and-outs of running business operations. The pair converse about how Cosgrove discovered that he has dyslexia and why he views the learning disability as one of his gifts.
