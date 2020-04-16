Self Improvement

Seek the Superpower Within Yourself and Others

Elaine Hall, founder of the Miracle Project, shares some of her best strategies for identifying an individual's strengths and learning from those who see things differently than we do.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Elaine Hall, founder of the Miracle Project, talks about her life as a single mother and how the desire to connect with her autistic son inspired her to find an innovative way to communicate as well as how she came to found her life-changing program. Hall shares her thoughts on the power of embracing what makes you different and what we can learn from people who have a different perspective of the world.

Hall and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss a range of topics, including the importance of asking for help, how to identify your own strengths and weaknesses and the new documentary, Autism: The Sequel.

