How to Stay Productive While Working From Home

While some people prefer remote work to going into an office, many of us struggle with productivity when working from home. In this video, Ben Angel describes a motivation technique that can help you stay on-task and reduce stress.

Angel explains how researchers found that leveraging the internal reward systems of test subjects resulted in productivity gains. To trigger your internal reward system, Angel recommends rewarding yourself for completing projects, big or small.

Start by identifying and writing out your goals. Angel recommends keeping a journal or using task management software to list your projects and due dates. Next to each, list a reward you’ll enjoy when you complete the project.

A few examples of rewards you could give yourself:

Clocking out of work an hour early to spend time with family

Ordering takeout food

Watching a movie you have not had time to see

Don’t reward yourself until you’ve completed each project. If necessary, keep yourself accountable by enlisting the help of friends or family or by posting to social media. But do celebrate daily successes to maintain momentum and stay motivated.

Angel also recommends organizing your day before you start work, breaking the workday into 30- or 60-minute increments to compartmentalize projects and reduce stress.

Less stress and proper nutrition, Angel says, will help fuel the brain, keep feelings of overwhelm in check and improve productivity.

