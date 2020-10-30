'The Biohackers Guide to Getting Things Done In Times of Uncertainty' Episode 3: 'Are Sleep Trackers Really That Accurate?'

October 30, 2020 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

My exciting new video series, The Biohackers Guide to Getting Things Done In Times of Uncertainty — a complement to my books Unstoppable and The Unstoppable Journal — will show you why we've been looking at productivity all wrong, so you can uncover the biological and psychological triggers behind why we make excuses. The four installments will Include practical, helpful tips involving binaural beats, visualization, sleep and fitness trackers, nootropics and more so your mind is fired up and focused for whatever life throws at you.

With all of the stress that’s been piled on lately, half of the population isn't getting enough sleep, and we're all walking around like zombies. To make matters worse, we’ve been led to believe that the number of hours slept is more important than the specific stages of sleep, i.e. light, deep and REM (deep sleep being the most restorative stage, and what should make up between 0-35 percent of our total sleep time).

And with countless options out there on the market to track our heart rate, calories and activities, you could be mistaken to think that these could also be used to track your sleep cycles — right? Well, the answers in my latest video may very well surprise you.

