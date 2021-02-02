Lifestyle

Saying the Joke You Cannot Say

Comedian and podcaster Andrew Schulz talks about his approach to comedy and why he's never afraid of being controversial.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Andrew Schulz is a comedian, podcaster and host of the Netflix special Schulz Saves America. In this episode of #ThePlaybook, Schulz talks with host David Meltzer about cancel culture, Netflix and internet commenters.

Schulz talks about how cancel culture is a way for individuals to make corporations “bend the knee,” but isn’t about the content creators themselves. He explains that entertainment companies including Netflix are targets for complaints because they have to appeal to and please everybody simultaneously.

Schulz also talks about how internet outrage garners attention for comedians, and how he uses internet trolls to promote his content.   

Latest on Entrepreneur