Why the Former Mobile Product Manager for Facebook Left and Launched a Stealth-Health Company

April 28, 2021 1 min read

In this episode, James McKinney speaks with Michael Sharon, the co-founder of stealth- brand Taika. Taika looks to turn popular consumer packaged goods into something tasty and healthy, starting with coffee.

Sharon shares how he moved from South Africa to New York in 2002 and found himself disappointed with the state of the U.S.'s mobile technology, which prompted him to launch his first mobile startup. You'll also hear about the evolution of that startup and how it led him to his current venture.

