Is No-Code the Future of Technology?
'No-code' is a popular buzzword in the tech industry right now, but what does it mean and how can you use it?
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
James McKinney's guest this week is Borya Shakhnovich, co-founder and CEO of no-code business automation platform Airslate. And while the term "no-code" is popular at the moment, many people misuse or misunderstand it. Here, Shakhnovich illuminates what no-code is, its limitations and the economic shifts a no-code platform can offer.
For more on no-code and the future of technology, listen to the full interview here.
Related: Why Are Americans Illiterate When It Comes to Mental Health, and How Can We Change That?