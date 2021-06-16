Is No-Code the Future of Technology?

June 16, 2021 1 min read

James McKinney's guest this week is Borya Shakhnovich, co-founder and CEO of no-code business automation platform Airslate. And while the term "no-code" is popular at the moment, many people misuse or misunderstand it. Here, Shakhnovich illuminates what no-code is, its limitations and the economic shifts a no-code platform can offer.

For more on no-code and the future of , listen to the full interview here.

