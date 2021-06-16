Technology

Is No-Code the Future of Technology?

'No-code' is a popular buzzword in the tech industry right now, but what does it mean and how can you use it?
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Creator & Host, The Startup Story
home
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

James McKinney's guest this week is Borya Shakhnovich, co-founder and CEO of no-code business automation platform Airslate. And while the term "no-code" is popular at the moment, many people misuse or misunderstand it. Here, Shakhnovich illuminates what no-code is, its limitations and the economic shifts a no-code platform can offer.

For more on no-code and the future of technology, listen to the full interview here.

Related: Why Are Americans Illiterate When It Comes to Mental Health, and How Can We Change That?

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur