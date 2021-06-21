Technology

Unicorn Hunters S1 EP2: FORTË

Find your fit. Meet the fitness tech company revolutionizing fitness.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

FORTË develops a fully automated solution to help gyms seamlessly livestream classes, remain connected to millions of members in a virtual setting, and offer an incredible fitness experience from the comfort of home. Its clients have 10 million members (out of the 60 million gym goers in the United States alone) and include some of the largest brands worldwide such as Under Armour World Headquarters, NFL Players Association, UFC and YMCA.

FORTË is already cash flow positive and is seeking capital to grow and meet ever-increasing demand as 83 percent of Americans will continue to work out from home post-COVID. Now, the company invites investors to join its mission and give people across the world instant access to “find your fit.”

Watch Unicorn Hunters on demand and if you are intestered in investing, click here.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur