Unicorn Hunters S1 EP2: FORTË

June 21, 2021

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

FORTË develops a fully automated solution to help gyms seamlessly livestream classes, remain connected to millions of members in a virtual setting, and offer an incredible fitness experience from the comfort of home. Its clients have 10 million members (out of the 60 million gym goers in the United States alone) and include some of the largest brands worldwide such as Under Armour World Headquarters, NFL Players Association, UFC and YMCA.

FORTË is already cash flow positive and is seeking capital to grow and meet ever-increasing demand as 83 percent of Americans will continue to work out from home post-COVID. Now, the company invites investors to join its mission and give people across the world instant access to “find your fit.”

