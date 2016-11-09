Inspiration

Woke Up With a Dark Cloud Today? Read These 10 Pieces of Inspiration From Entrepreneurs.

No matter how you voted yesterday, we can all agree that there's many people are feeling less than hopeful today.
Image credit: Shutterstock

Entrepreneur Staff
No matter how you voted yesterday, we can all agree that there's a cloud hanging over many American's today. On days such as these, it's important to remember that life goes on and you need to focus on the things that matter in your life.

We reached out to some of our contributors for some pieces of inspiration. Check them out here:

"Letting negative thoughts cloud your mind will only do one thing -- hold you back and prevent you from reaching your true potential -- professionally and personally. Maintain your vision and keep pushing forward, ignoring the hatred and negativity that surrounds us." -- Jonathan Long

"At every point of my life, when faced with massive and extreme challenges, I've always come out stronger, happier, smarter, tougher, grittier and more refined. We must learn to treat challenges as they are, a means of getting better." -- Andrew Medal

"Despite people telling him to quit, that he was wrong to try, that he'd never make it, that he wasn't meant to be in that position, that he was an entrepreneur, not a politician, Trump will become the President of the United States of America. Let that inspire you to push past all the haters and naysayers." -- Grant Cardone

"You can say anything to anyone, but how you say it will dictate how they will react. I find that so many people say stupid things without taking into account the other person's feelings. We need to think before we speak. We truly can say anything to anyone. But the way we say it can have a positive or negative impact on their lives. Let's make sure to always be on the positive side." -- John Rampton

"The difference between stumbling blocks and stepping stones is how you use them." -- Murray Newlands

"If you're feeling down, remind yourself that when you woke up today, you enjoyed warmth, comfort, food, water, clothing, access to technology, friends, family and loved ones. You've made it through much worse, and everything will be OK." -- Jayson DeMers

"No man or woman dictates us or controls our ultimate destiny. The one thing you can control is yourself. Focus on getting better each and every day. Take ownership of you." -- Matt Mayberry

"We've worked hard before, which is why we've come so far. And we shall work hard again to make sure we unite and move forward, together." -- Jim Joseph

"It's easy for us to throw our hands up and cry when an outcome doesn't match our expectations -- so whether your candidate won or lost, it's important to remember that part of the process of entrepreneurship is dealing with setbacks. Over time, you'll eventually begin to see the setbacks as invitations to work even harder on the things you care about -- and this will propel you forward." -- Daniel DiPiazza

"By taking charge of your focus, you will see more opportunities. If you actually visualize opportunity, instead of snapping under the load of the negative what ifs, you will activate your ability to thrive in all scenarios." -- Adam Toren

