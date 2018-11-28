Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

From fresh industries to the established spaces that show no signs of slowing down, here are the 10 franchise categories we believe will boom in 2019.
Every December, we at Entrepreneur like to make our predictions for what will be the hottest franchise categories in the year ahead. How do we decide? For one thing, we consider the data that we’ve collected over the past year. We look at the types of businesses that are just beginning to franchise in large numbers, like poke restaurants and DIY studios. We also take note of existing franchises that are experiencing a lot of growth even in more established industries, like childcare and fitness. And, to be honest, we also rely a bit on our gut. After 40-plus years of covering the franchise industry, we think we’ve developed a pretty good sense of how to tell what’s trending. So whether you’re interested in getting in on the ground floor of the next big thing or investing in a franchise industry that’s already proven itself and looks to continue going strong, consider this list of the hottest franchise categories for 2019.
As you read through it, keep in mind that it is not intended as an endorsement of any particular company. No matter what franchise you’re considering, trending or not, it’s vital that you do your homework before you invest. Read the franchise disclosure document, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to as many existing and former franchisees as you can to find out if the opportunity is right for you.
Asian Food
The poke craze continues, and more and more companies are looking to capitalize on it through franchising. But more long-standing franchises with menus inspired by Asian cuisines are continuing to grow and thrive as well.
Go! Go! Curry
Japanese curry and rice
STARTUP COST
$366.8K-$777.3K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/7
Hibachi Grill
Japanese food
STARTUP COST
$311.9K-$364.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/2
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
Asian-American food
STARTUP COST
$135.7K-$527K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
185/0
LemonShark Poke
Poke
STARTUP COST
$224.95K-$588.7K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
5/3
Manchu Wok
Chinese food
STARTUP COST
$441.1K-$713.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
104/1
Pho Hoa
Vietnamese food
STARTUP COST
$226.1K-$436.7K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
53/10
The Poke Company
Poke
STARTUP COST
$285.1K-$370.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Poke + Go
Build-your-own poke bowls
STARTUP COST
$195.7K-$394.4K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Poke Life
Poke
STARTUP COST
$174.8K-$438.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Pokeworks
Poke
STARTUP COST
$250K-$850.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
8/12
Poki Bowl
Build-your-own poke bowls
STARTUP COST
$169.8K-$326.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/5
Roc N Ramen Franchise
Ramen noodle dishes
STARTUP COST
$249.1K-$395.2K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Sriracha House
Asian fusion food
STARTUP COST
$222.3K-$402K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Teriyaki Madness
Asian food
STARTUP COST
$273.7K-$670.8K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
44/1
Thai Express
Thai food
STARTUP COST
$337.9K-$753.7K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
301/1
Beauty/Grooming Services
Pampering yourself is in, if the growth of beauty and grooming franchises is any indication. Nail care and lash services are particularly popular. And this trend isn’t just for women; there are a number of brands that cater specifically to image-conscious men.
Amazing Lash Studio
Eyelash-extension salons
STARTUP COST
$251.1K-$504.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
191/0
Beauty Squares
Salon suites
STARTUP COST
$356K-$932.3K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/5
Cimaje Studios
Hair replacement, haircuts, hair and scalp treatments
STARTUP COST
$106.5K-$135.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Deka Lash
Eyelash extensions
STARTUP COST
$190.2K-$377.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
29/2
Great Clips
Hair salons
STARTUP COST
$136.9K-$259.3K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
4261/0
Idolize Brows & Beauty
Threading, eyelash extensions, waxing, facials
STARTUP COST
$86.4K-$251.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
1/6
In-Symmetry Spa
Massage, acupuncture, facials, waxing
STARTUP COST
$128.5K-$285.7K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
LaVida Massage
Massage and skin-care services
STARTUP COST
$284.8K-$476.4K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
53/3
LunchboxWax
Body waxing
STARTUP COST
$341.1K-$496.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
33/3
Massage Envy
Massage therapy, stretch therapy, skin care, facials
STARTUP COST
$453.3K-$1.1M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
1,179/0
MassageLuXe
Therapeutic massage, facials, waxing
STARTUP COST
$412.4K-$565.6K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
52/5
MDM Franchising
Massage and facials
STARTUP COST
$266.9K-$433.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Merle Norman Cosmetics
Cosmetics and skin-care products
STARTUP COST
$30.7K-$188.3K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
1,131/1
Nikita Hair
Hair salons
STARTUP COST
$162.3K-$268.6K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Palm Beach Tan
Tanning
STARTUP COST
$478.6K-$788.6K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
265/199
Pigtails & Crewcuts
Children's hair salons
STARTUP COST
$98.8K-$230.3K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
55/1
Salons by JC
Salon suites
STARTUP COST
$550.6K-$1.1M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
81/10
Scissors & Scotch
Men's grooming services, lounge, and bar
STARTUP COST
$424.6K-$644K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
2/2
Seva Beauty
Eyebrow shaping, eyelash extensions, facials, tinting, makeup, spa services and products
STARTUP COST
$82.6K-$255.2K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
172/0
Spavia Day Spa
Massage, skin-care, beauty, and spa services
STARTUP COST
$282.9K-$646.7K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
31/1
Sport Clips
Men's sports-themed hair salons
STARTUP COST
$204.8K-$368.3K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
1,707/69
Sugaring NYC
Sugaring hair removal
STARTUP COST
$118.7K-$200.6K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/5
Supercuts
Hair salons
STARTUP COST
$144.4K-$297K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
1,889/1,044
V's Barbershop Franchise
Upscale men's barbershops
STARTUP COST
$196.7K-$371K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
36/0
Waxing The City
Facial and body waxing
STARTUP COST
$116.3K-$519.7K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
90/8
The Woodhouse Spas
Spa services and treatments; bath, body, and wellness products
STARTUP COST
$652.4K-$835.2K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
54/4
YeloSpa
Massage, skin care, sleep therapy, facials
STARTUP COST
$438.3K-$1.2M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Childcare
With more and more parents working, the demand for childcare is high, and well-known brands—especially those that also offer educational services—inspire trust. So it’s no surprise that childcare franchises have experienced impressive growth in recent years.
Adventure Kids Playcare
Childcare/entertainment centers
STARTUP COST
$344.3K-$589K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
11/4
Building Kidz School
Preschool/educational childcare
STARTUP COST
$199K-$463.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
9/9
Genius Kids
Preschool, daycare, public-speaking enrichment programs
STARTUP COST
$239.9K-$619.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
29/8
Goddard Systems
Preschool/educational childcare
STARTUP COST
$619.9K-$760.6K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
482/0
Ivybrook Academy
Preschool
STARTUP COST
$325.6K-$484.2K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
2/2
Ivy Kids Systems
Childcare and early learning
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
5/5
Kiddie Academy
Educational childcare
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
05/1
KidsPark
Hourly childcare
STARTUP COST
$215.5K-$405.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
5/2
KLA Schools
Preschool/childcare
STARTUP COST
$511.5K-$2.1M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
13/5
LeafSpring Schools
Educational childcare/preschool
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
19/5
Electronics
Smartphones and other electronic devices have become an indelible part of most people’s everyday lives, and franchises are capitalizing on that by offering repair services, resales, accessories, and more to keep their customers connected.
Batteries Plus Bulbs
Batteries, light bulbs, related products device repairs
STARTUP COST
$190.1K-$367.4K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
666/66
CPR Cell Phone Repair
Electronics repairs and sales
STARTUP COST
$55.7K-$170.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
507/4
Device Pitstop
p
Electronics resales and repairs
STARTUP COST
$100.7K-$218.3K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
12/1
Experimac
Electronics resales and repairs
STARTUP COST
$142K-$321.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
112/4
iDropped
Electronics repairs
STARTUP COST
$60.1K-$119.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
3/7
iMechanic
Electronics repairs
STARTUP COST
$77.1K-$157.8K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
1/9
Kix Mobile
Used smartphone sales, exchanges, repairs, accessories, and plans
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Mobile Bling
New and used cellphones, accessories, and repairs
STARTUP COST
$78.7K-$208.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
TechVoo
Computer sales and service
STARTUP COST
$92.8K-$156.2K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/2
uBreakiFix
Electronics repairs
STARTUP COST
$60.4K-$225.4K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
393/28
Wireless Zone
Wireless devices, services, and accessories
STARTUP COST
$144K-$332.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
367/0
Entertainment/Recreation
Franchises that are all about fun have been exploding over the past few years. Trampoline parks, paint-and-sip studios, and escape rooms continue to grow, but the newest trend is DIY studios, where people can make rustic wood signs and other craft projects.
Bottle & Bottega
Paint-and-sip studios
STARTUP COST
$102.8K-$171.3K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
19/2
Color Me Mine Enterprises
Paint-your-own-ceramics studios
STARTUP COST
$164.4K-$197.3K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
129/9
Complete Weddings + Events
Photography, DJ, video, and photo-booth services
STARTUP COST
$26.4K-$48.7K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
192/2
Cruise Planners
Travel agencies
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
2,570/1
Ctrl V
Virtual reality arcades
STARTUP COST
$139.9K-$227.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
15/1
Dream Vacations
Travel agencies
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
1,331/0
Escapology
Escape rooms
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
28/2
Freedom Boat Club
Membership boat clubs
STARTUP COST
$144.2K-$193.7K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
149/19
Fun Fieldz
Mobile sports-themed parties and events
STARTUP COST
$29.8K-$50.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Funtopia
Indoor wall-climbing and family entertainment facilities
STARTUP COST
$627.1K-$1.9M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
4/5
Kubo Play
Indoor party spaces
STARTUP COST
$147.8K-$243.6K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/2
Little Land Play Gym
Indoor play facilities and pediatric therapy
STARTUP COST
$138.4K-$266.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
4/1
Luv 2 Play
Indoor playgrounds
STARTUP COST
$303.5K-$1.1M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
8/2
Painting with a Twist
Paint-and-sip studios
STARTUP COST
$98.8K-$200.8K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
302/1
Paniq Room
Escape rooms
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
6/8
Pinot's Palette
Paint-and-sip studios
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
137/2
Pinspiration
DIY studios
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/2
Room 5280
Escape rooms
STARTUP COST
$113.95K-$126.7K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
The Rustic Brush
DIY studios
STARTUP COST
$63.97K-$95.2K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
6/2
Safari Nation
Indoor bounce houses and playgrounds
STARTUP COST
$255.5K-$746.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/2
SailTime Group
Membership boat clubs
STARTUP COST
$74.7K-$147.95K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
29/1
Sky Zone
Trampoline playing courts
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
193/9
TapSnap
Digital photo booths
STARTUP COST
$56.3K-$77.4K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
128/0
Wine & Design
Paint-and-sip studios
STARTUP COST
$67.3K-$167.2K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
75/0
X-Golf Franchise
Virtual golf entertainment centers
STARTUP COST
$437.2K-$900K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
9/0
Fitness
Fitness is one of the biggest franchise industries, and one that continues to grow year after year, with no sign of slowing. From big-box gyms to boutique studios, there’s something for everyone—including kids, who have a large number of sports and fitness franchises aimed at them.
AKT Franchise
Fitness studios
STARTUP COST
$346.1K-$487K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
3/0
Alkalign Studios
Group fitness classes, streaming fitness classes, nutrition coaching
STARTUP COST
$173.3K-$521K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
2/2
Amazing Athletes
Educational sports programs
STARTUP COST
$30.4K-$43.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
100/0
Anytime Fitness
Fitness centers
STARTUP COST
$107.5K-$722.8K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
4,043/38
Atlas Fitness
24-hour fitness centers
STARTUP COST
$184.2K-$707.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Baby Boot Camp
Prenatal and postpartum fitness and nutrition
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
84/1
The Barre Code
Barre fitness classes
STARTUP COST
$222.5K-$466K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
31/6
barre.d studio
Barre fitness studios
STARTUP COST
$104.5K-$240.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Blink Fitness
Health and fitness centers
STARTUP COST
$636.8K-$2.1M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
1/69
Body Therapeutix
Outdoor fitness centers
STARTUP COST
$44.1K-$90.7K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
British Swim School USA
Swimming lessons for ages 3 months and older
STARTUP COST
$92.9K-$239.4K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
63/0
Burn Boot Camp
Women's fitness centers
STARTUP COST
$142.3K-$349.2K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
151/3
CKO Kickboxing
Kickboxing fitness classes
STARTUP COST
$112.99K-$378.4K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
81/0
Club Pilates Franchise
Reformer Pilates classes
STARTUP COST
$220.3K-$310.7K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
367/0
Core Capacity Transformations
Fitness and nutrition programs, dietary supplements
STARTUP COST
$162.96K-$274.3K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/8
Crunch Franchise
Fitness centers
STARTUP COST
$304.5K-$1.98M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
213/26
CycleBar
Indoor cycling classes
STARTUP COST
$284.4K-$497.2K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
150/0
D-BAT Academies
Indoor baseball and softball training, batting cages, merchandise
STARTUP COST
$397K-$698.98K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
59/0
D1 Sports Franchise
Athletic training
STARTUP COST
$221.5K-$492.2K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
25/2
Eat the Frog Fitness
Fitness studios
STARTUP COST
$429K-$636.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
1/3
The Exercise Coach
Personal training
STARTUP COST
$113.1K-$297.7K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
43/2
F45 Training
Fitness studios
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
611/2
Fit Body Boot Camp
Indoor fitness boot camps
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
489/2
Fit4Mom
Prenatal and postpartum fitness and wellness programs
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
297/1
Fitness Together
Personal training
STARTUP COST
$147K-$192.4K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
143/0
Fit36
Group fitness training
STARTUP COST
$173.9K-$266.7K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
13/0
Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels
Mobile children's fitness and entertainment
STARTUP COST
$140.5K-$171.8K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
24/0
Get In Shape For Women
Small-group personal training for women
STARTUP COST
$71.4K-$172.7K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
39/4
Gold's Gym
Health and fitness centers
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
553/150
GolfU
Children's golf training
STARTUP COST
$130.1K-$185.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
GymGuyz
Mobile personal training
STARTUP COST
$56.1K-$121.7K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
162/4
Hard Exercise Works
Boot camp fitness programs
STARTUP COST
$136.3K-$466.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
18/1
iLoveKickboxing.com
Kickboxing fitness classes
STARTUP COST
$214.9K-$559.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
259/5
i9 Sports
Youth sports leagues, camps, and clinics
STARTUP COST
$36.5K-$69.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
136/1
Jabz Franchising
Boxing studios for women
STARTUP COST
$99.2K-$194.4K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
12/3
Jazzercise
Group fitness classes, conventions, apparel, and accessories
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
8,930/2
Kidokinetics
Mobile children's physical education programs
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
5/10
Kidz On The Go
Mobile children's fitness programs
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
2/2
Kinderdance International
Children's dance, gymnastics, fitness, and yoga programs
STARTUP COST
$17.95K-$46.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
148/2
Last Real Gym
Gyms
STARTUP COST
$487.6K-$965.4K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Legacy Fit
Group interval training classes
STARTUP COST
$217.7K-$391.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
3/1
Legends Boxing
Boxing fitnes programs
STARTUP COST
$276.9K-$472.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
2/1
The Max Challenge
10-week fitness and nutrition programs
STARTUP COST
$146.9K-$295.6K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
61/1
Moms on the Run
Fitness programs for women
STARTUP COST
$5.6K-$13.98K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
35/9
9Round
Kickboxing fitness circuit-training programs
STARTUP COST
$91.6K-$133.2K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
708/7
NZone Sports of America
Sports leagues and programs for ages 2 to 15
STARTUP COST
$41.1K-$63.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
49/1
Orangetheory Fitness
Group personal training
STARTUP COST
$563.5K-$999.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
977/23
Overtime Franchise
Youth sports programs
STARTUP COST
$59.9K-$68.6K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
12/2
Parisi Speed School
Youth sports performance training
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
98/0
PickUp USA Fitness
Basketball-focused fitness clubs
STARTUP COST
$337.3K-$794.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
5/0
Planet Fitness
Fitness clubs
STARTUP COST
$969.6K-$4.2M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
1,540/68
Pure Barre
Barre fitness classes and apparel
STARTUP COST
$178.4K-$370K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
486/13
Pure Physique
Fitness and wellness centers
STARTUP COST
$125.1K-$184.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Real Life Ninja Academy
Obstacle-course training
STARTUP COST
$117.8K-$232.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Retro Fitness
Health clubs
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
146/0
Row House Franchise
Indoor rowing classes
STARTUP COST
$231.6K-$333.8K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
3/1
Shred415
Fitness studios
STARTUP COST
$440.3K-$959.2K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/9
Snap Fitness
24-hour fitness centers
STARTUP COST
$149.8K-$462.8K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
1,351/44
StretchLab Franchise
Stretching classes and related therapy services
STARTUP COST
$153.1K-$223.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
3/1
Sudore Wellness
Group interval training
STARTUP COST
$355.6K-$745K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Tapout Fitness
Fitness and martial arts
STARTUP COST
$93.8K-$566.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
14/0
TGA Premier Sports
Youth sports programs
STARTUP COST
$29.8K-$68.2K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
13/1
30 Minute Hit
Kickboxing circuit-training programs for women
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
49/0
Title Boxing Club
Boxing and kickboxing fitness classes, personal training, apparel
STARTUP COST
$162.8K-$478.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
168/3
Tough Mudder Bootcamp
High intensity interval training studios
STARTUP COST
$297K-$521.4K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
2/0
Tutu School
Children's ballet schools
STARTUP COST
$73.7K-$135.2K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
27/3
UFC Gym
Fitness, boxing, kickboxing, and MMA classes
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
116/17
Warrior Factory
Obstacle-course training programs for children and adults
STARTUP COST
$685.5K-$1.1M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Workout Anytime 24/7
24-hour health clubs
STARTUP COST
$555.5K-$996.4K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
156/1
Frozen Desserts
Everyone loves dessert, and the category offers prospective franchisees a wide variety of options, including ice cream, frozen yogurt, ices, ice pops, and custard. Trending right now are novelty concepts, like rolled ice cream and treats made with liquid nitrogen.
Bahama Buck's
Shaved ice, fruit smoothies
STARTUP COST
$233.3K-$832.96K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
109/4
Baskin-Robbins
Ice cream, frozen yogurt, frozen beverages
STARTUP COST
$93.6K-$401.8K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
8,011/0
Ben & Jerry's
Ice cream, frozen yogurt, sorbet, smoothies
STARTUP COST
$149.2K-$504.3K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
556/37
Bruster's Real Ice Cream
Ice cream, frozen yogurt, ices, sherbets
STARTUP COST
$270.2K-$1.3M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
196/2
Carvel
Ice cream, ice cream cakes
STARTUP COST
$250.6K-$415.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
373/0
Cold Stone Creamery
Ice cream, sorbet
STARTUP COST
$50.2K-$467.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
1233/3
Creamistry Franchise
Ice cream
STARTUP COST
$224.5K-$576.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
61/1
Dairy Queen
Ice cream, burgers, chicken
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
6,862/2
Dippin' Dots Franchising
Specialty ice cream, frozen yogurt, ices, sorbet
STARTUP COST
$112.2K-$366.95K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
219/1
Frios Gourmet Pops
Ice pops
STARTUP COST
$63.6K-$185.95K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
7/1
Ice Cream Rollery
Rolled ice cream
STARTUP COST
$96.6K-$163.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Kona Ice
Shaved-ice trucks
STARTUP COST
$124.8K-$147.6K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
1,048/18
Locococo Shave Ice
Shaved ice
STARTUP COST
$37.97K-$123.2K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Marble Slab Creamery
Ice cream, frozen yogurt, baked goods
STARTUP COST
$293.1K-$376.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
330/0
Mister Softee
Soft-serve ice cream trucks
STARTUP COST
$158.5K-$181K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
270/0
Pinkberry
Frozen yogurt, frozen-yogurt shakes, Greek-yogurt smoothies
STARTUP COST
$310.4K-$628.99K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
94/9
Popbar
Gelato, sorbetto, and frozen yogurt on a stick
STARTUP COST
$217K-$458.4K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
31/1
Reis & Irvy's
Frozen yogurt vending machines
STARTUP COST
$160.95K-$593.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
11/0
Rita's Italian Ice
Italian ice, frozen custard
STARTUP COST
$172.2K-$430.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
598/0
Stricklands Frozen Custard
Frozen custard, ice cream, yogurt, sorbet
STARTUP COST
$188.5K-$315K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
4/0
Sub Zero Franchise
Ice cream, Italian ice, frozen yogurt, custard
STARTUP COST
$219.5K-$475.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
56/3
Yogurtland Franchising
Self-serve frozen yogurt and ice cream
STARTUP COST
$298.7K-$693.3K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
305/12
Yogurt Mountain
Frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato, custard, sorbet, Italian ice
STARTUP COST
$249.99K-$611.8K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
25/13
Mexican Food
Mexican food overtook pizza to become the second-most-popular menu type last year, with nearly 60,000 restaurants in the U.S., according to CHD Expert, which collects and analyzes foodservice data. Franchises in the space offer everything from traditional flavors to creative fusions.
Baja Fresh
Mexican food
STARTUP COST
$224.5K-$993K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
127/5
Bubbakoo's Burritos
Mexican food
STARTUP COST
$135.5K-$398K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
16/10
California Tortilla
Mexican food
STARTUP COST
$378.4K-$697K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
42/4
Fuzzy's Taco Shop
Baja-style Mexican food
STARTUP COST
$858.5K-$1.3M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
136/10
Jimboy's Tacos
Mexican food
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
37/1
Moe's Southwest Grill
Mexican food
STARTUP COST
$446K-$997.2K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
716/5
Qdoba Mexican Eats
Mexican food
STARTUP COST
$936.2K-$2.3M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
356/385
Taco Bell
Mexican food
STARTUP COST
$525.1K-$2.6M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
6,299/606
TacoTime
Mexican food
STARTUP COST
$144.7K-$814.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
261/0
Pets
Sixty-eight percent of American households own a pet, according to the American Pet Products Association, and most of them see Fido and Fluffy as family. So it’s no wonder that franchises that make it easier to care for our furry friends continue to see success.
Aussie Pet Mobile
Mobile pet grooming
STARTUP COST
$140.1K-$149.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
268/0
Camp Bow Wow
Dog daycare, boarding, training, grooming; in-home pet care
STARTUP COST
$783.5K-$1.5M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
146/10
Camp Run-A-Mutt
Dog daycare and boarding
STARTUP COST
$187.7K-$471.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
9/1
Dee-O-Gee
Pet supplies and services
STARTUP COST
$147.1K-$370K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
2/0
D.O.G. Hotels
Dog daycare, boarding, grooming
STARTUP COST
$429K-$548.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
3/1
The Dog Stop
Dog care services and products
STARTUP COST
$254.7K-$488.6K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
8/4
Dogtopia
Dog daycare, boarding, and spa services
STARTUP COST
$606.5K-$1.3M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
69/6
The Dog Wizard
Dog training
STARTUP COST
$50.5K-$67.4K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
21/0
EarthWise Pet
Pet food and supplies, grooming, self-wash, training, and walking
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
48/3
Fetch! Pet Care
Pet-sitting, dog-walking
STARTUP COST
$19.97K-$28.2K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
72/2
Got Poo?
Pet waste removal and pet services
STARTUP COST
$37.8K-$108.8K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Groom & Go
Mobile pet grooming
STARTUP COST
$50.1K-$63.3K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Hounds Town USA
Dog daycare, pet boarding, pet grooming
STARTUP COST
$175.3K-$249K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
5/2
Husse
Pet-product delivery
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
506/0
Instinct Dog Training
Dog training
STARTUP COST
$344.6K-$588.8K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
K9 Resorts
Luxury dog daycare and boarding
STARTUP COST
$903.7K-$1.3M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
6/1
Mutts Canine Cantina
Dog parks with bars and grills
STARTUP COST
$906.1K-$1.5M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Paw Depot
Pet food and supplies
STARTUP COST
$142.3K-$301.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Petland
Pets, pet supplies, boarding, daycare, grooming
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
176/15
Pet Passages
Pet funeral and cremation services and products
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
2/2
Pet Supplies Plus
Retail pet supplies and services
STARTUP COST
$463.4K-$993.4K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
227/215
Pets Warehouse
Pets and pet supplies
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/6
Pet Wants
Natural pet-food stores/delivery
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
69/0
Preppy Pet
Pet daycare, boarding, grooming
STARTUP COST
$105.95K-$210.4K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
17/1
Rabocao
Pet grooming
STARTUP COST
$70.9K-$164.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/2
Sit Means Sit
Dog Training Dog training
STARTUP COST
$49.8K-$145.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
127/1
Sitter4Paws
Pet-sitting, dog-walking
STARTUP COST
$21.3K-$46.8K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
7/1
Wild Birds Unlimited
Bird-feeding supplies and nature gift items
STARTUP COST
$146.5K-$249.96K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
332/0
Zoom Room
Indoor dog training and socialization, pet products
STARTUP COST
$137.1K-$290.6K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
7/2
Staffing/Recruiting
The American Staffing Association reports that staffing and recruiting industry sales increased 4.4 percent in 2017 to reach $161 billion. No word on how much of those sales come from the franchise sector, but franchisors offering staffing and recruiting services continue to perform well.
AtWork Group
Temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct-hire staffing
STARTUP COST
$154K-$214.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
92/1
Express Employment
Professionals Staffing, HR solutions
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
775/4
Jomsom Staffing Services
Temporary and permanent staffing, employment services
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
4/2
Labor Finders
Industrial staffing
STARTUP COST
$128.5K-$217.96K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
194/0
Link Staffing Services
Staffing, HR solutions
STARTUP COST
$112.5K-$199K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
35/7
Nextaff
Staffing
STARTUP COST
$95.5K-$125.3K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
10/50
Patrice & Associates
Hospitality, retail, and sales recruiting
STARTUP COST
$90.95K-$108K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
141/1
PrideStaff
Staffing
STARTUP COST
$154.1K-$260.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
78/2
Recruiting in Motion Franchise
Permanent and contract/temporary personnel placement and recruiting
STARTUP COST
$102.9K-$238.7K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
7/1
Spherion Staffing
Staffing, recruiting
STARTUP COST
$110.5K-$177.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
181/0