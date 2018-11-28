Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

From fresh industries to the established spaces that show no signs of slowing down, here are the 10 franchise categories we believe will boom in 2019.

November 28, 2018 15+ min read

This story appears in the December 2018 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Every December, we at Entrepreneur like to make our predictions for what will be the hottest franchise categories in the year ahead. How do we decide? For one thing, we consider the data that we’ve collected over the past year. We look at the types of businesses that are just beginning to franchise in large numbers, like poke restaurants and DIY studios. We also take note of existing franchises that are experiencing a lot of growth even in more established industries, like childcare and fitness. And, to be honest, we also rely a bit on our gut. After 40-plus years of covering the franchise industry, we think we’ve developed a pretty good sense of how to tell what’s trending. So whether you’re interested in getting in on the ground floor of the next big thing or investing in a franchise industry that’s already proven itself and looks to continue going strong, consider this list of the hottest franchise categories for 2019.

As you read through it, keep in mind that it is not intended as an endorsement of any particular company. No matter what franchise you’re considering, trending or not, it’s vital that you do your homework before you invest. Read the franchise disclosure document, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to as many existing and former franchisees as you can to find out if the opportunity is right for you.