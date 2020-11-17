Coronavirus

Lufthansa Will No Longer Provide Free Snacks to Economy Class Passengers

The German airline is reducing costs in the face of the crisis.
Lufthansa Will No Longer Provide Free Snacks to Economy Class Passengers
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • The austerity measures will also be applied in the subsidiaries of the air transport company.

Without a doubt, the tourism and travel sector has been one of the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a context where physical distancing rewards the numbers of the world's airlines have plummeted and they have had to manage to continue operating.

In this way, Lufthansa , a German airline, will no longer provide free snacks to its economy class passengers. The company's goal is to reduce expenses. However, the airline will offer a new range of food and beverages to its short and medium-haul users, which will have an extra cost.

Image: Depositphotos.com

The austerity measures will also be applied in the subsidiaries of the air transport company, among which we can find the following companies: Swiss, Austrian, Brussels Airline and Eurowings.

The application of this rule will begin next spring, although some Lufthansa subsidiaries already charged their users for food.

