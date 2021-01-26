Netflix Will Invest More Than 300 Million Dollars in Productions in Mexico

January 26, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Netflix will open its office for Latin America in Mexico City at the end of this year 2021. In the same way, the video streaming giant plans to invest 300 million dollars in the Aztec country with the aim of making an average of 50 national productions and international.

According to Forbes , the platform invested a total of 200 million dollars the previous year. They also explained that the Mexican market has become one of the most important for the company at a business level.

Netflix shared that the Control Z series, of Mexican origin, was seen by more than 20.5 million households around the world and in the first 28 days it was positioned in the Top 10 of 64 countries. Likewise, Dark Desire, conquered 35 million homes around the world and in its first 28 days was placed in the top 10 in 77 countries.

As of January 1 of this year 2021, the company co-directed by Reed Hastings began to operate as a local distributor of access to its services for its Mexican subscribers under the name Netflix México, S. de RL de CV

The platform surpassed 200 million subscribers in 2020, 37 of which joined last year and 8.5 in the fourth quarter, the latest figure that surprised analysts as they exceeded their own guide to expectations. Now Netflix has 203.7 million paid subscribers around the world.