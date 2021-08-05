Steve Jobs Biography Author to Write Elon Musk Story

August 5, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Walter Isaacson, the American author who wrote the bestselling biography of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, will work on the life story of Tesla and SpaceX president Elon Musk.

If you're curious about Tesla, SpaceX & my general goings on, @WalterIsaacson is writing a biography - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2021

"If you're curious about Tesla, SpaceX, and my general goings on, @WalterIsaacson is writing a biography," Musk tweeted Wednesday night.

Related: The 7 Leadership Lessons of Steve Jobs

On social media, Musk noted that Isaacson accompanied him for several days to gather material for the book.

"At last ... someone will penetrate the silent, mysterious and incognito facade that that particular subject projects ... ", tweeted another user, to which Musk responded with a laughing emoji.

- Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2021

Isaacson is also the author of biographies on Benjamin Franklin and Albert Einstein.

Ashlee Vance published a book based on interviews with Musk in 2015 before Tesla became the world's most valuable car company.