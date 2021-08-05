Elon Musk

Steve Jobs Biography Author to Write Elon Musk Story

Musk noted that the writer accompanied him for several days to gather material for the book.
Next Article
Steve Jobs Biography Author to Write Elon Musk Story
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Walter Isaacson, the American author who wrote the bestselling biography of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, will work on the life story of Tesla and SpaceX president Elon Musk

"If you're curious about Tesla, SpaceX, and my general goings on, @WalterIsaacson is writing a biography," Musk tweeted Wednesday night.

Related: The 7 Leadership Lessons of Steve Jobs

On social media, Musk noted that Isaacson accompanied him for several days to gather material for the book.

"At last ... someone will penetrate the silent, mysterious and incognito facade that that particular subject projects ... ", tweeted another user, to which Musk responded with a laughing emoji.

Isaacson is also the author of biographies on Benjamin Franklin and Albert Einstein. 

Ashlee Vance published a book based on interviews with Musk in 2015 before Tesla became the world's most valuable car company.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Elon Musk

Elon Musk confirms the best kept secret of his Tesla cars

Elon Musk

3 Leadership Lessons to Learn From Elon Musk

Elon Musk

How to Build Your Own Empire Like Elon Musk