The "Shark Tank" star spoke about his political preferences in an interview with Vivek Ramaswamy.

Mark Cuban has been vocally opposed to Donald Trump's presidential campaign, but the billionaire wasn't always so critical of the former President — in fact, he used to support him.

During an interview with former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Cuban revealed that he was a Trump supporter for a time in 2015, before the 2016 election.

"I actually started off supporting Donald, and then I got to know him better," Cuban told Ramaswamy. "I was like, he's great; he's not a typical Stepford candidate. I thought that was a positive."

Cuban admitted that he didn't take the Trump campaign seriously when he began his support — and that added to its appeal. He said traditional politics needed a shake-up.

"I didn't think he had a chance, and so I just wanted to kind of, you know, screw things up in traditional politics that I'm not a fan of," he said.

Cuban then clarified that he no longer supports a second Trump term.

"He was unethical then, and he's unethical now," Cuban said. "You want somebody whose first inclination is not to do what's in their own best personal interest."

Last month, Cuban criticized his longtime rival and fellow billionaire, Elon Musk, after Tesla's CEO publicly endorsed Trump on X.

Cuban is a registered Independent but supported President Joe Biden in the 2020 election and has recently shown support on social media for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

