Mark Cuban Reveals He Was Once an Avid Trump Supporter: 'I Didn't Think He Had a Chance' The "Shark Tank" star spoke about his political preferences in an interview with Vivek Ramaswamy.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Mark Cuban revealed in an interview with former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy that he used to support former President Donald Trump prior to the 2016 election.
  • Cuban said that he appreciated that Trump wasn't a typical politician, but his opinion has since changed.

Mark Cuban has been vocally opposed to Donald Trump's presidential campaign, but the billionaire wasn't always so critical of the former President — in fact, he used to support him.

During an interview with former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Cuban revealed that he was a Trump supporter for a time in 2015, before the 2016 election.

"I actually started off supporting Donald, and then I got to know him better," Cuban told Ramaswamy. "I was like, he's great; he's not a typical Stepford candidate. I thought that was a positive."

Cuban admitted that he didn't take the Trump campaign seriously when he began his support — and that added to its appeal. He said traditional politics needed a shake-up.

"I didn't think he had a chance, and so I just wanted to kind of, you know, screw things up in traditional politics that I'm not a fan of," he said.

Cuban then clarified that he no longer supports a second Trump term.

"He was unethical then, and he's unethical now," Cuban said. "You want somebody whose first inclination is not to do what's in their own best personal interest."

Last month, Cuban criticized his longtime rival and fellow billionaire, Elon Musk, after Tesla's CEO publicly endorsed Trump on X.

Cuban is a registered Independent but supported President Joe Biden in the 2020 election and has recently shown support on social media for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

