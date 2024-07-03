Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

A D.C. Hotspot Is Now Offering 'Quiet Hours' to Combat the City's Party Brunch Scene Ceibo is a South American restaurant in Washington, D.C.'s Adams Morgan neighborhood.

By Emily Rella Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Ceibo restaurant in Washington, D.C., is rolling out "quiet hours" during Sunday lunch and early dinner.
  • During that time, the restaurant will play lo-fi music and seat tables far apart to encourage a calmer, quieter environment.
  • Restaurant co-owner Manuel Olivera says patrons have reacted positively to the new service.

As restaurants in major U.S. cities have begun to feel more like social scenes and experiences rather than just places to sit and enjoy a meal, one spot in Washington, D.C., is looking to combat the new norm by offering patrons a more relaxed option.

Ceibo, a South American hotspot in the city's Adams Morgan neighborhood, is introducing quiet hours on Sundays during lunch and early dinner to offer an alternative to the city's bustling party brunch and Sunday Funday scene.

Related: An Ohio Pub Is Going Viral for Its 'No Exceptions' Door Policy — Here's Why

"We started to get some feedback, especially from some folks in the neighborhood. They started asking if we can open lunch or if there's a better time that they could come where it's quiet," co-owner Manuel Olivera told the Washingtonian about the service. "It's been positive for us … we can probably expand it a little more as we grow naturally."

The restaurant plays a "specially curated" playlist with lo-fi tunes throughout the dining area from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays for lunch and then again for 5 p.m. dinner reservations.

Servers will also seat tables as far apart as possible during these time frames to "encourage a more serene experience" and tweak certain steps in their service routine to minimize noise when possible.

Ceibo has also intentionally called the service Sunday "lunch" instead of "brunch," which is traditionally associated with the lively D.C. party scene.

"Brunch in D.C. is usually geared to be more like a party ambiance," Olivera told FOX Business. "A lot of our guests love to be in a lively place, but some of our guests prefer a more serene vibe."

Related: You Have to Be at Least 30 Years Old to Dine at This New Missouri Restaurant

Ceibo currently has a five-star rating on Yelp and a 4.9-star rating on Google reviews.

Ceibo's owners are not the first restaurateurs to want to create a calmer environment for guests at designated times.

Bliss restaurant in Florissant, Missouri, went viral last month after implementing a minimum age requirement of 30 years old for diners after 7 p.m. local time on Wednesdays through Sundays to exclude "young folks," who the owners say bring in "drama."
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Costco Settled a $2 Million Class Action Lawsuit — Here's Who's Eligible to Make a Claim for Cash

The settlement involves customers who purchased a Kirkland Signature product.

By Emily Rella
Business Solutions

This Is Your Last Chance to Get Microsoft Office for $25

Get fully capable versions of Excel, Word, and your favorite Office software apps

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

You Might Unknowingly Rely on This 100-Year-Old Business. Its Third-Generation Leader Reveals the 'Secret Sauce' for Lasting Success — and $850 Million in Annual Revenue.

Peter Latta's grandfather founded the Pennsylvania-based transportation and logistics company in 1924, and it's seen significant growth in the century since.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

The Way People Sell Online is Fundamentally Flawed — Here's What to Do Instead

Live launching and traditional evergreen strategies are outdated marketing tactics. Here's how to build an evergreen funnel that actually converts.

By Nicki Krawczyk
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

How to Maximize Every Hour of Your Day for Unstoppable Productivity

Maximize and win your day with these key strategies that are guaranteed to boost your productivity and help you achieve your goals.

By John Kitchens