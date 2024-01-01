Nikhil Kamath
JetSynthesys Welcomes Nikhil Kamath, Ankit Nagori, and Prashanth Prakash as Franchise Owners for GEPL Bengaluru Team
The second season of the league, which is set to take place in early 2025, will see Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Curefoods founder Ankit Nagori, and Accel partner Prashanth Prakash stepping into the role of franchise owners.
Mobility and Energy Solutions Provider Matel Raises USD 4 Mn in Series A from Transition VC, Gruhas, and Others
The Pune-based platform plans to allocate the raised capital for scaling up production, new product development, and expanding the R&D team and required equipment over the next three years.
Nikhil Kamath's WTFund Invites Applications from April 15 from Young Entrepreneurs
The new sector-agnostic fund will offer a package including a non-dilutive grant of INR 20 lakh and will enable founders to retain full equity in their ventures.
Nikhil Kamath, The Gauri Khan Family Trust, John Abraham Invest USD 10 Mn in Specialty Coffee Brand Subko
With the money raised, the Mumbai-based startup hopes to expand its talent pool, create tech-enabled customer experiences, support R&D for products and designs, upgrade farm-level infrastructure for premium cacao beans and specialty green coffee, and introduce new "ready to drink" coffee products.