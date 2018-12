Massage Heights has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: 
franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Massage Heights is ranked #483 in the Franchise 500!

Bio Wayne and Shayne Evans launched the first Massage Heights in San Antonio, Texas, in 2004. Franchising of the concept began a year later. Massage Heights locations offer massage and facial services, a membership program, and sales of related products.

Cost Initial Investment: Low - $421,150 High - $744,600

Units -2.0% -3 UNITS (1 Year) +36.7% +40 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)