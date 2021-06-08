Action and Ambition
WATI is helping business make WhatsApp their go-to resource for customer engagement
With the advent of messaging apps such as Messenger, LINE, WeChat and WhatsApp, consumers have become used to real-time conversations with friends and family. Today we meet Bianca Ho at WATI is now enabling brands and customers to replicate this experience. WATI’s vision is to help businesses meet their customers where they are – on messaging platforms – so they are always accessible, personalised, and can engage in real time