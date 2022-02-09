Action and Ambition
Robyn Linn On Rising The Bar For Integrity in The Crypto World
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Robyn Linn, an elected community leader for Vetter Ecosystem. The Vetter Ecosystem is a community-oriented project that has established itself as a trusted resource for decentralized finance investors. The organization 'vets' early-stage blockchain projects before they even hit the market, giving trusted information to Vetter community members, so they know how best to invest. Robyn also serves as Lead Business Developer on JRM Development to build out Blockchain projects and improve their business structure, team growth, and expansion while offering consulting in marketing, branding, and business-operation facilitation. Tune in to learn more!