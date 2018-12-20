775: FinTech Founder: I'll Never Raise Capital Again!





Andy Swan. He's the founder of LikeFolio. The company uses social data to determine shifts in consumer behavior on Main Street before it becomes use for Wall Street. This is his third financial technology company. The second, MyTrade, was acquired by TD Ameritrade in 2007. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Think and Grow Rich What CEO do you follow? – Jeff Bezos Favorite online tool? — Gmail How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "A little bit more about patience" Time Stamped Show Notes: 02:07 – Nathan introduces Andy to the show 02:37 – MyTrade was geared directly towards option traders and active stock traders 02:50 – The technology allowed traders to copy someone's option trade which is very complicated 03:09 – It was sold because it was useless without a brokerage backend 03:48 – MyTrade had raised $500-600K and was sold just 3-4 months after the round 04:19 – Andy thought they had a good partnership with Ameritrade and that there was no plan of acquisition 05:06 – Andy stayed with Ameritrade for 3-4 years after the acquisition 05:30 – After 4 years, Andy and his brother spun off and created their own company 06:09 – Andy developed LikeFolio's technology after leaving Ameritrade 06:26 – LikeFolio sells insights on consumer behavior to professional investors and companies 06:35 – LikeFolio has a partnership with Twitter where they take every tweet and analyze it 06:54 – LikeFolio can map the trends in tweets and alert their clients about the shifts in behavior 07:40 – LikeFolio has different subscription plans 07:47 – LikeFolio's on-demand plan is $2K a month 07:56 – For extreme computing power and robust API, the plan costs $100-300K 08:11 – Most of the revenue is from the API plan 08:40 – LikeFolio On-Demand has just been launched 09:20 – Every contract of LikeFolio's is secure and LikeFolio isn't allowed to disclose anything 09:59 – Andy can't disclose the number of customers they have 11:18 – LikeFolio hasn't raised capital and Andy isn't planning on raising a round 11:38 – "I want to own it all" 12:02 – Andy doesn't want other people to have a say in his company and wants to be the decision maker in everything 12:36 – Andy's first company was Daytrade which was sold to a private equity 12:55 – It helped Andy to understand how to run a business in fintech 13:13 – Andy didn't raise money for Daytrade 14:03 – Team size is five; one in Louisville and four in Argentina 14:36 – One of toughest things LikeFolio faces is determining a tweet with the word "never"—it negates anything else in that tweet 15:01 – "I could NEVER live without weightwatcher" is missed by LikeFolio because it's a positive-negative sentiment 15:28 – LikeFolio takes a thousand tweets per month, per company so there will always be missed tweets 17:05 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: With technology today, consumers' behavior can now be tracked on different online platforms—this can help businesses provide the right product or service for you. It's OK to be the only person responsible for your business; however, there's still a possibility that you may need help in the future. Be patient!