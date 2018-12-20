



848: SaaS: Wistia Video King? $10m+ ARR, 10k+ Customers on Just $1m Raised!

Chris Savage. He's the CEO and cofounder of Wistia, a leading video platform that enables business teams to harness the connective power of video. They help over 400K businesses connect better with their customers using video as the medium. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Masters of Doom What CEO do you follow? – Ben Chestnut Favorite online tool? — Quip How many hours of sleep do you get?— 8 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Persistence is the difference between success and failure" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:51 – Nathan introduces Chris to the show 02:17 – Wistia is a SaaS business 02:20 – Wistia is a platform where you can upload your videos and customize them for your site 02:49 – Wistia charges based on the number of videos 02:55 – ACV is $100 a month and it's 25 cents per video 03:38 – Wistia is already 11 years old 04:09 – Wistia didn't make money their first year 05:08 – Chris and his cofounder needed at least 15K a month to live 05:55 – Wistia made a mistake when they weren't charging based on the storage 06:35 – Chris explains their decision to change their pricing 07:04 – Gross margin is in the 70s 07:43 – Total number of customers 08:00 – Wistia still has a free trial for 3 videos 08:05 – There are a few hundred thousand free users 09:21 – One the best things Wistia offers is inspirational and useful content for free accounts 10:05 – Wistia gets 15% of direct, attributable conversion from free accounts 10:30 – Wistia has raised two rounds with a total of $1M 11:09 – "We are very focused on long-term" 11:29 – Chris wants Wistia to be less complex for users 12:27 – Customer churn is 1.6% a month 12:47 – On a unit economic basis, Wistia is consistently expanding 13:11 – LTV is approaching $5K 13:20 – CAC 16:00 – Stretch goal in December of 2017 16:09 – Wistia is focused on profitability 17:06 – Wistia is doing a more than million dollars a month in revenue 17:22 – Wistia has raised less than what they're making monthly 18:50 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Changing the price of your product won't necessarily equate to profitability—balance is the key. Converting customers from free to paid takes a lot of testing and patience. Persistency is the difference between success and failure.