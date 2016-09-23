8 Franchises That Have Appeared on ABC's 'Shark Tank'

Everyone's favorite reality TV show comes back this Friday, and no, we're not talking about 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians.'

September 23, 2016 4 min read

It’s that time of year again -- Shark Tank is back for its eighth season this week.

On Friday, Sept. 23, a new batch of small businesses will fight for funding from investors Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary.

This season, it’s likely that capital investor Chris Sacca will be returning as a guest investor. It’s also rumored there will be an entire episode of veteran entrepreneurs giving their pitches another go.

We can only imagine who will make the cut this year. As we anticipate the big premier, we’ve looked back at eight companies from Entrepreneur’s franchise 500 list that have appeared on Shark Tank.