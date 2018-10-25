Cousins Maine Lobster
Lobster food trucks
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
1947 N. Cahuenga Blvd., #108
Hollywood, CA 90068
CEO
Sabin Lomac
Initial Investment ⓘ
$145,900 - $768,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$38,500 - $38,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6-8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Cousins Maine Lobster has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2